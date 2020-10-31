Kabul [Afghanistan], October 31 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck northeast of Kabul on Friday.

The earthquake hit at 302 kilometre northeast of Kabul at 9:21 pm.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred 302 km northeast of Kabul, Afghanistan at 9:21 pm today," said the National Centre for Seismology. (ANI)

