Kabul [Afghanistan], October 31 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck northeast of Kabul on Friday.
The earthquake hit at 302 kilometre northeast of Kabul at 9:21 pm.
"An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred 302 km northeast of Kabul, Afghanistan at 9:21 pm today," said the National Centre for Seismology. (ANI)
