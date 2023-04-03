Xizang [Tibet], April 3 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 jolted the Xizang region in Southern Tibet in the wee hours of Monday, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 01:12:34 IST on Monday.

Also Read | Israel Launches Airstrikes in Syria's Homs Province, Five Soldiers Injured (Watch Video).

The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km was determined to be at 33.54 degrees north latitude and 84.41 degrees east longitude.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 03-04-2023, 01:12:34 IST, Lat: 33.54 & Long: 84.41, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Xizang," the NCS tweeted.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Military Blogger Killed in St Petersburg Blast.

No casualties have been reported so far. No damages have been detected as of now. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)