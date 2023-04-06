Kotabumi [Indonesia], April 6 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale struck 134 km south-west of Kotabumi, Indonesia, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
The earthquake occurred at 18:58:34 (UTC+05:30) near Kotabumi, Indonesia at a depth of 84.6 km, the USGS informed.
The earthquake's epicentre was 5.736°S and 104.072°E, respectively.
No casualties have yet been reported. (ANI)
