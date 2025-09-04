Balochistan [Pakistan], September 4 (ANI): In a troubling incident, four Baloch students were allegedly forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces from the hostel of Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam, Hyderabad, on Wednesday, as reported by The Balochistan Post..

The group was taken to an undisclosed location, and their whereabouts remain unknown.

According to The Balochistan Post, the men entered the hostel premises and detained the students, who had recently arrived in Tando Jam for academic purposes in the Agriculture Department. The sudden abduction has sparked deep concern among the student community.

The missing youths have been identified as Imran, son of Saifullah; Aftab, son of Ghulam Mustafa; and Mehrullah, son of Muhammad Qasim, all hailing from Wadh in Khuzdar district, as well as Shoaib, son of Abdul Hayee, a resident of Surab. Families of the students have reportedly received no official information regarding their detention or location, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Human rights organisations and Baloch groups have repeatedly raised alarm over what they describe as a surge in enforced disappearances targeting young Baloch. Paank, the right wing of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), recently revealed that 785 individuals have gone missing in Balochistan since the beginning of 2025, most of them students and youth.

On the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, Amnesty International highlighted the plight of Baloch students, urging Islamabad to disclose the whereabouts of those who have disappeared. The organisation condemned enforced disappearances as a "heinous practice that must end," a sentiment echoed by several rights groups.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), in a fact-finding mission, warned that enforced disappearances in Balochistan persist without accountability and continue to deepen mistrust between citizens and the state.

As families and rights defenders demand answers, the silence of authorities over the fate of the four missing students reflects a wider climate of impunity in cases of enforced disappearance, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

