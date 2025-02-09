Severe traffic congestion is seen on National Highway 30 as thousands of devotees make their way to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 on Sunday, February 9. Several videos showing massive traffic jams on the route to Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj have surfaced on social media. To manage the situation, authorities have resumed stopping vehicles at various points along the route, local media reported. Traffic has been halted in Katni, Maihar, and Rewa, leaving many stranded overnight. To ease congestion, temporary toll barriers have been set up in Maihar at key locations, including near the hill, Amdara, and Amarpatan, with vehicles being released in a phased manner. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged failure to manage the Maha Kumbh. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 410 Million Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

Prayagraj Traffic Update

VIDEO | Maha Kumbh 2025: Massive traffic in Prayagraj leads to chaos in public as devotees continue to arrive in large numbers to attend the Kumbh Mela. (Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/NGuMUd1QNL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 9, 2025

Thousands Devotees Stranded

Don’t come to #KumbhMela2025 #Prayagraj . Stuck in traffic since last 4hr. No one here for traffic management. #KumbhMela2025 is only for VIP. @myogiadityanath @narendramodi Do better plan before showcasing achievements. pic.twitter.com/1HgO4cnDS2 — Pratik (@mca_pratikk) February 9, 2025

Thousands Stranded As Devotees Rush To Attend Maha Kumbh

Traffic Jam of 15 KM before Jabalpur ...still 400 KM to prayagraj. Please read traffic situation before coming to Mahakumbh! #MahaKumbh2025 #mahakumbh #MahaKumbhMela2025 @myogiadityanath pic.twitter.com/6y7SXrsMpO — Nitun Kumar (@dash_nitun) February 9, 2025

Akhilesh Yadav Slams UP Govt

प्रयागराज महाकुंभ में फँसे करोड़ों श्रद्धालुओं के लिए तुरंत आपातकालीन व्यवस्था की जाए। हर तरफ़ से जाम में भूखे, प्यासे, बेहाल और थके तीर्थयात्रियों को मानवीय दृष्टि से देखा जाए। आम श्रद्धालु क्या इंसान नहीं है? प्रयागराज में प्रवेश के लिए लखनऊ की तरफ़ 30 किमी पहले से ही नवाबगंज… pic.twitter.com/1JXmzgDEGI — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 9, 2025

