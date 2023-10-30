San Juan, October 30: A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit Jamaica on Monday, prompting people to flee buildings amid heavy shaking. The earthquake was located about two miles (four kilometres) west-northwest of Hope Bay, according to the US Geological Survey. It occurred at a shallow depth of six miles (10 km). Earthquake in Nepal: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale Jolts Kathmandu, No Loss of Life or Damage to Property Reported.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. Earthquake in Papua New Guinea: Quake of 6.7 Magnitude Strikes Near Madang.

Jamaica Earthquake Video

BREAKING: 5.7 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE STRIKES JAMAICA REGION - EMSC pic.twitter.com/8RtcqGCo6V — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 30, 2023

The earthquake prompted panic on the island. Members attending the International Seabed Authority meeting that began Monday could be seeing fleeing on camera before the broadcast cut off.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)