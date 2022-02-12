Taipei [Taiwan], February 12 (ANI): A 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolted the waters off eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 00:43 am on Saturday, Beijing Time, according to local media.

Citing China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), Xinhua News Agency reported that the epicenter was monitored at 24.01 degrees north latitude and 122.44 degrees east longitude.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccines Have Reached Just Half of World Population, Says Report.

The quake struck at a depth of 10.0 km, the CENC said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)