San Juan (Puerto Rico), Feb 25 (AP) A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck northeast of the Dominican Republic early Tuesday. No damage was reported, and no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake occurred about 60 miles (100 kilometres) north-northeast of Punta Cana at a depth of 29 miles (46 kilometres), according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake was felt in parts of the Dominican Republic and in neighbouring Puerto Rico. (AP)

