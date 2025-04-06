Peshawar, Apr 5 (PTI) Militants affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) attacked the residence of a peace committee member in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, killing five members of the household, sources said.

The incident occurred in Mir Ali tehsil of North Waziristan district where the militants targeted the home of Qadir Zaman.

Also Read | 'The Market Has Spoken': China Takes a Jab at Donald Trump Administration, Says 'Trade War Started by US Against World Is Unprovoked and Unjustified'.

Among the five deceased was a woman, while several others sustained injuries during the assault.

According to a statement released by the TTP, the attack was carried out to enforce Sharia.

Also Read | US Shocker: Teacher Offers USD 2,000 to Student To Kill Husband in Columbus, Arrested After Mother Finds Texts on Boy's Phone.

The attack comes just a day after the TTP issued a multilingual statement declaring they held no enmity toward Israel, the United States, or India. The group reiterated that their sole adversary is Pakistan, specifically emphasising their focus on operations in the tribal regions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)