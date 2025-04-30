Copenhagen, Apr 30 (AP) Five people were reported injured after an older man allegedly lost control of his car and crashed near a bridge crossing in Denmark's capital on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Police and emergency services responded to the crash in Copenhagen.

Additional details weren't immediately available, including the types of injuries sustained by the victims and what caused the driver to lose control. (AP)

