Bogota, Jun 8 (AP) A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck central Colombia early Sunday, authorities said. No casualties were immediately reported.

The quake hit 17 kilometres northeast of Paratebueno, a city about 116 miles southeast of the capital, Bogota. The US Geological Service reported the quake hit at 8:08 a.m. (1308 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Vows To 'Crush Rioters' in Los Angeles, Says Governor and Mayor Can't Do Their Jobs.

The Colombian Geological Service reported additional tremors with magnitudes ranging from 4 to 4.6 occurred in the same area minutes later.

The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management said on X that it was assessing the situation in several municipalities.

Also Read | Donald Trump Praises National Guard Keeping America Safe and Strong, Bans Masks at Los Angeles Protest.

Images posted on social media showed people in Bogota who felt the tremor — some left their workplaces to seek safety. Footage from rural areas indicated there was no damage.

Colombia lies in the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region known for frequent seismic and volcanic activity. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)