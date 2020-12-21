Aomori [Japan], December 21 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck off Aomori Prefecture in northeastern Japan on Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The quake occurred around 2:23 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 40.7 degrees north and a longitude of 142.7 degrees east, and at the depth of 10 km.

The earthquake logged 5 Lower in some parts of Iwate Prefecture and 4 in Aomori Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued. (ANI/Xinhua)

