Zhejiang [China], September 4 (ANI): Atleast six people have been confirmed dead in a fire that broke out at a factory in east China's Zhejiang Province.

The fire broke out around 4 pm in a sponge maker in Jiashan County, Xinhua reported.

The person in charge of the company has been detained by police.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. (ANI)

