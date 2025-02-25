East Fuji [Japan] February 25 (ANI): ): The 6th edition of the India-Japan joint military exercise, Dharma Guardian, began on February 24, 2025, at the East Fuji Training Area in Japan. This significant exercise marks a major milestone as it is being conducted at an enhanced scale, with the participation of troops expanded to a company-strength level for the first time since the inception of the exercise. This edition of the exercise, which is scheduled to run from February 24 to March 9, 2025, is set to include an expanded range of activities that reflect the growing defence cooperation between India and Japan.

In its Press Release earlier, the Ministry of Defence stated, "Exercise Dharma Guardian is an annual event conducted alternatively in India and Japan. The last edition of the same exercise was conducted in Rajasthan in February - March 2024. The Aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability between the two forces while undertaking joint urban warfare and counter-terrorism operations under UN mandate. The exercise will focus on a high degree of physical fitness, joint planning and joint tactical drills."

Rehearsed aspects include tactical drills, joint exercises, and disaster response strategies, which are designed to enhance operational capabilities, refine combat skills, and strengthen interoperability for effective joint operations.

The press release added that building on the momentum of the Chief of the Army Staff's successful visit to Japan from 14th to 17th October 2024, Exercise Dharma Guardian further strengthens the bilateral defence cooperation between India and Japan.

The exercise underscores India and Japan's shared commitment to regional security, peace, and stability while advancing their common vision of a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. It reinforces the India-Japan relationship as a cornerstone of regional cooperation, fostering strong military-to-military ties and promoting cultural understanding.

A testament to the enduring bond of friendship, trust and cultural linkages between India and Japan, the exercise sets the stage for meaningful professional engagement, highlighting the unwavering commitment of both nations to broader defence cooperation. (ANI)

