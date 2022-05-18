Dushanbe [Tajikistan], May 18 (ANI): Nine people including a Tajik officer were killed, while 24 others were injured during an anti-terror operation in a Tajikistan region bordering Afghanistan and China on Wednesday, according to Tajik Interior Ministry.

According to the ministry, one officer died and 13 troops received serious injuries during the operation, Daily Sabah reported.

It added that eight members of an "illegal armed grouping" had been killed and another 11 injured during an operation in the eastern region of Gorno-Badakhshan.

The operation followed reports of clashes late last year between protesters and security forces in the provincial capital, Khorog, in which at least one protester was killed by police, according to Daily Sabah.

The protesters demanded a retrial of an activist convicted for hostage-taking.

Dozens of people were killed in clashes between a domestic armed group and government forces in Gorno-Badakhshan in 2012, the media outlet reported. (ANI)

