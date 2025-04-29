Wellington, Apr 29 (AP) A 6.2-magnitude earthquake has hit off the west coast of New Zealand. There is no tsunami warning.

The US Geological Survey says the quake occurred shortly after 1 a.m. local time. It was 300 kilometers southwest of Invercargill, New Zealand, and 10 kilometers under the sea.

Also Read | ‘Children Being Bombed is Never Right’: ‘Bridgerton’ Star Nicola Coughlan Defends Her Palestine Stance, Also Speaks in Support of Trans Rights.

Monitors in New Zealand described the quake as moderate. There were no immediate reports of damage.

New Zealand, which is home to 5 million people, sits on the “Ring of Fire”, an arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes and volcanoes are common. (AP)

Also Read | Canada: Punjab AAP Leader Davinder Saini's Daughter Vanshika Saini Missing for 3 Days Found Dead in Ottawa.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)