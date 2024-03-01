Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Warsaw, Mar 1 (AP) A car struck a crowd of people waiting at a tram stop on Friday in the northwestern Polish city of Szczecin, injuring several people, and then collided with three other vehicles, local media reported.

The all-news station TVN24 reported that about 19 people were injured, including three children, and that two people were in critical condition.

Police said the driver, a 33-year-old man, fled but was arrested. (AP)

