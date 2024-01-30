Tel Aviv [Israel], January 30 (ANI/TPS): Leading figures in Israel's agricultural sector expressed their support for the government increasing the quota of foreign workers.

Addressing a severe agricultural labour shortage, the Israeli Cabinet on Sunday increased the quota of foreign workers in agriculture by 10,000.

"This decision aims to support farmers who previously relied on Palestinian workers and to solve the problem of a shortage of working hands. The Farmers Federation supports this solution," Uri Dorman, Secretary General of the Israel Farmers Federation told Tazpit Press Service.

Active farmers and the processing companies to whom active farmers delegated their rights can now request foreign workers to fill the void left by the absence of Palestinian labor. This allocation is available to farmers engaged in agriculture in 2024, who held permits to employ Palestinian workers in 2023.

"The government's decision will let us fill the lack created by the non-employment of Palestinian workers in Israel, and end the upcoming season with minimal impact on agricultural production and the current harvest season," Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter said.

Israeli agriculture is facing staggering losses in production and manpower. Before October 7, Israel had 29,900 foreigners, mostly Thais, working in farms, orchards, greenhouses and packing plants. Nearly all have returned to Thailand.

Israeli workers who might have filled the gaps have been called up for military reserve duty while Palestinian laborers are currently banned as security risks.

This shortage is especially problematic during critical periods of picking and pruning, Dorman explained.

"After over three months of war, the farmers experience now great damage and they need the workers already by tomorrow, since the fruit is already falling from the trees and meanwhile the farms are collapsing," Dorman told TPS in a separate recent interview. "With farming, there is seasonal work that is essential and you can't pass on it."

The new government quota also allows farmers to assign foreign workers to poultry work. Before October 7, farmers relied on Palestinian workers to assist with periodic vaccinations of poultry. (ANI/TPS)

