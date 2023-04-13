Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 13 (ANI/WAM): Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) today inaugurated a new bridge connecting Bani Yas East and Bani Yas West in Abu Dhabi.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, Director-General of Operational Affairs at the DMT, Saif Badr Al Qubaisi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi City Municipality, and Abdulla Al Marzouqi, Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre, and various high-ranking officials.

Also Read | Alien Life on Jupiter Mission by European Space Agency Postponed to Friday Owing to Bad Weather.

The new bridge, located on Abu Dhabi Al Ain Road (E22), will significantly improve traffic flow to and from Bani Yas and other nearby areas. The travel time between East and West Baniyas has been reduced from 11 minutes to just 3 minutes, benefiting the local residents. The interchange has the capacity to accommodate around 1400 vehicles per hour travelling from E22 Abu Dhabi / Al Ain and 1100 vehicles per hour travelling from East or West Baniyas.

The project includes the construction of the upper intersection linking east and west Bani Yas, associated roads, the transformation of the current East Bani Yas roundabout into a light signal intersection, and the construction of pedestrian ramps. In addition, the project involved demolishing existing pedestrian tunnels, transporting and protecting water and communication lines, irrigation lines, and the sewage line, as well as street lighting and the electricity distribution network.

Also Read | Singapore: Indian-Origin Inmate Serving Life Term in Changi Prison for Killing Mother in 2012 Died of Blood Poisoning.

Dr. Salem Al Kaabi and Saif Badr Al Qubaisi praised the new bridge in Abu Dhabi as a significant milestone for the city, showcasing its commitment to modernity and progress. According to Al Qubaisi, the bridge is a crucial part of Abu Dhabi City Municipality's strategic plans to enhance infrastructure systems and accommodate an expected increase in population and road users.

The new bridge is designed to improve traffic flow from East and West Bani Yas and nearby areas while adhering to the highest traffic safety standards. Its innovative design and state-of-the-art features demonstrate Abu Dhabi's commitment to sustainable services and meeting society's expectations, boosting economic growth in the process.

Al Qubaisi further emphasised that the new bridge underscores the Municipality's dedication to continuously improving and developing critical infrastructure components on Abu Dhabi Island and the mainland. This approach increases efficiency and preserves the emirate's competitiveness in the infrastructure sector, positioning Abu Dhabi as one of the world's top cities in terms of infrastructure systems, roads, bridges and tunnels. These elements form a traffic ecosystem that aligns with the comprehensive development witnessed at all levels in Abu Dhabi.

The project comprises the construction of the main bridge, featuring a concrete slab and external and internal pillars, as well as two bridges with a single sea slab, pillars, and foundations. Additionally, the project includes the installation of a CCTV system, traffic lights, pedestrian signs, fibre optic cables, and connectivity to the Abu Dhabi Traffic Management Centre, along with the implementation of natural cosmetics, sanitation, and speed camera transmissions.

The interchange boasts 210 energy-saving lighting poles, and the project covers an asphalt area of 195,580 square meters. This bridge is part of a strategic infrastructure plan aimed at providing world-class infrastructure, enhancing community welfare, and creating a business-friendly environment that ensures the best possible quality of life for citizens, residents, and visitors. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)