Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 26 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE) will begin tomorrow with thousands of sector leaders, exhibitors and visitors in attendance

Organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with ADAFSA, the second edition of the exhibition will run from November 27-29 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. With participants from across the government, industry, agriculture and media sectors, the event will feature a rich range of exhibitions along with parallel sessions hosting speeches on key aspects of the food industry's future development.

With the exhibition floor space covering a total of 28,465 square metres, notable events will include the World Gourmet Show featuring Michelin-starred chefs, the Pizza Hub, which gathers top chefs from around the world and offers attendees the chance to witness and participate in this exciting competition, and the Brewers Cup Championship, which focuses on the art of filter coffee brewing.

With the exhibition expected to see the announcement and signing of many contracts and partnerships between government agencies, private sector entities, and supply chain buyers and suppliers, a stand-out attraction at the event will be the ninth edition of the Abu Dhabi Date Exhibition, co-organised by ADNEC and the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation. This world-renowned platform, involving nearly 80 brands from 20 countries, provides an excellent opportunity for visitors and relevant business sectors to explore opportunities in the date production and trade sectors.

Highlights of Day One of the 'ADIFE Talks' will include a panel on 'Building Sustainable Food Networks: UAE's Blueprint for Resilient Ecosystems' that will address critical issues including sustainable and resilient food ecosystems, stakeholder collaboration and synergy, and public-private partnerships. Day Two will include a panel on 'Public-Private Partnership on Improve Competitiveness Regulatory Affairs' that assesses related themes of food sector management and food business and investment.

The final day will see a session on 'Funding and Investment Opportunities in the Agri-Food Sector', which will include the results of a study on the food consumption rate in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi led by ADAFSA. (ANI/WAM)

