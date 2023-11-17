Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 17 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi will host the 4th edition of VIV MEA, the world's leading exhibition for livestock development, dairy, poultry and egg production, from 20th to 22nd November, at the Abu Dhabi International Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

VIV MEA is the international trade show from feed to food for producing and processing poultry meat, eggs, fish and dairy in the Middle East and Africa. It brings together the livestock world with over 500 global and regional suppliers from the entire supply chain of all animal species production, with a clear focus on innovation, technology and scientific research.

Alongside the VIV MEA trade show, wholly focused on animal-based protein as usual, the organiser VNU Europe will separately bring extra contents and products from suppliers of controlled environments and precision agriculture as well as innovations and technologies for smart food production, covering topics such as plant-based protein production, improved nutritional value and health, organic food concepts, increase yields programmes, control pests solutions, water saving systems, energy use management.

Badr Al Shehhi, spokesman for Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Security, stated that the Authority is working through its strategies to develop a sustainable and integrated food system and plans to enable agricultural development through innovation, investment, promoting good practices, and competitiveness of local products. This is achieved by protecting plant and animal health, enhancing biosecurity and achieving food security.

Al Shehhi called on all livestock and poultry production professionals, breeders and researchers to participate in VIV MEA, as it is a good opportunity for commercial communication, sharing knowledge and experience, discussing future standards in animal protein production, and learning about the latest technologies in the field.

Renate Wiendels, Senior Project Manager at VIV Worldwide, said, "At VIV MEA, we strive to bring delegations and industry leaders worldwide to share their global perspectives on various agri-food topics. In fact, we are looking forward to welcoming approximately 8,000 visitors from around the world, and especially from the GCC." (ANI/WAM)

