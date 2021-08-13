Kabul, Aug 13 (AP) An Afghan official says the Taliban have captured the provincial capital of the western province of Ghor.

The head of the provincial council says the city of Feroz Koh fell to the insurgents on Friday.

The lightning advance by the Taliban comes weeks before the U.S. is set to withdraw its last remaining forces. (AP)

