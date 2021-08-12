Kabul, August 12: As many as 45 Taliban terrorists were killed in joint operations conducted by Afghan defence forces with support from the Afghan Air Force (AAF) in Helmand province.

"45 Taliban terrorists were killed and 22 others wounded in joint operations conducted by ANDSF with support from AAF in Nahre Saraj district and the outskirts of Helmand provincial center, yesterday. Also, six vehicles including one car packed with explosives were destroyed," Afghan Defense Ministry tweeted.

Also Read | Pakistan Terrorist Groups Extend Full Support to Taliban as Fighting Continues in Afghanistan.

45 #Taliban terrorists were killed & 22 others wounded in joint operations conducted by #ANDSF with support from #AAF in Nahre Saraj district & the outskirts of #Helmand provincial center, yesterday. Also, 6 vehicles including 1 car packed with explosives were destroyed — Ministry of Defense, Afghanistan (@MoDAfghanistan) August 12, 2021

Separately, 27 Taliban terrorists were killed in airstrikes in several districts in Balkh province. "27 Taliban terrorists were killed and four others wounded in airstrikes conducted by AAF in support of ANDSF operations in Nahre Shahi, Balkh and Dihdadi districts of Balkh province, yesterday," the defense ministry added. UN Says Tens of Thousands of People Flee Violence in Afghanistan.

In another set of operations, 21 Taliban terrorists were killed at the outskirts of Herat provincial center.

Also Read | Global COVID-19 Caseload Tops 202.6 Million, Deaths Surge to More Than 4.32 Million: Johns Hopkins University.

Taliban has been attacking civilians and imposing regressive and barbaric rules in the provinces that they captured. US intelligence report suggests that the Taliban could isolate Kabul in 30 days and possibly take it over within 90.

The Taliban have captured the city of Ghazni, the capital of the eponymous province in Afghanistan's southeast, spokesperson Qari Yousaf Ahmadi claimed on Thursday.

The group seized the governor's residence, police headquarters, prison and several other facilities in the city, the spokesperson tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)