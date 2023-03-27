Kabul, March 27: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 25 kilometers South of the Farkhar district of Takhar province in Afghanistan on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. According to the USGS, the quake occurred at 04:53:29 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 124.1 Km.

The epicentre was detected at 36.345°N and 69.912°E respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet. Recently, a powerful earthquake of 6.8 magnitudes on Tuesday last week shook Afghanistan and the neighbouring countries.

The earthquake's epicentre was 40 Km to the south-Southeast of Jurm district in Afghanistan's Hindukush Mountain in Badakhshan province, bordering Pakistan and Tajikistan, said US Geological Survey.

The north and northeast regions of the country are prone to disasters such as avalanches, landslides, earthquakes and floods. The epicentre of the recent earthquake was 40 Km to the south-Southeast of Jurm district in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, according to US Geological Survey, also jolted Kabul, Kunar, Paktika, Takhar, Laghman, Baghlan, Samangan, Kunduz, Panjshir, Parwan provinces, Khaama Press reported. Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 6.8 on Richter Scale Hits Afghan Country; Tremors Felt in India and Pakistan.

Several houses have been destroyed due to the disaster in the crisis-hit country of Afghanistan and serious financial and human losses were reported.

