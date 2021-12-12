Kabul [Afghanistan], December 12 (ANI): Afghanistan's capital city Kabul is facing a severe increase in pollution in the winter season, as the Afghan people mostly use cheap fuels, including coal to keep their houses and offices warm in the season.

"Pollution is increasing in Kabul, and it is very dangerous, creating many problems and illnesses," Tolo News quoted a resident named Noor Gul as saying.

Health staff at government and private hospitals have expressed anxiety over the pollution in Kabul, confirming that patients with respiratory illnesses increase as the winter sets in.

"The illnesses related to the pollution is growing and many patients come to hospitals," said Tankeen, a doctor, according to Tolo News.

Meanwhile, officials of Kabul municipality urged all residents to closely cooperate in reducing pollution.

"This is our responsibility, and we will continue our efforts, so, we ask people to kindly cooperate with us," said Hamdullah Nomani, deputy Mayor of Kabul.

In Afghanistan, people usually use low-quality fuel, including coal to keep their houses and offices warm in winter.

Afghanistan, one of the world's poorest countries, remains a relatively modest polluter.

Al Jazeera reported that Kabul is often ranked in the top 10 worst cities for pollution globally.

Every winter the air in the capital, located at an altitude of 1,800 metres (5,900 feet), becomes toxic, filled with smoke from domestic heaters burning coal, wood and any other waste that can be burned, from household rubbish to car tyres, according to Al Jazeera. (ANI)

