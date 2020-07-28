Kabul [Afghanistan], July 28 (ANI): Kabul [Afghanistan], July 28 (ANI): Taliban on Tuesday said they will observe a three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan for one of the most important festivals of Muslims called Eid al-Adha.

The festival will begin on Friday and end on August 3.

"In order that our compatriots may spend the days and nights of Eid-ul-Adha in even more security and joy, all Mujahideen are instructed to halt offensive operations against enemy forces during the three days and nights of Eid-ul-Adha," Sputnik quoted the terrorist group's spokesperson statement.

At the same time, the Taliban reserved the right to respond to any attacks by "the opposition."

The Taliban have committed to reducing violence as part of a peace pact negotiated by the United States in the Qatari capital of Doha on February 29.

In addition to a mutual release of prisoners, this was expected to launch the intra-Afghan talks and pave the way for ending the almost two-decade-long confrontation between Kabul and the radical group. (ANI)

