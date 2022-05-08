Kabul [Afghanistan], May 8 (ANI): Amidst a devastating economic crisis in Afghanistan, Afghan citizens have complained of an increase in torn currency notes in the markets of Kabul, posing serious hurdles.

According to Afghan residents, over 80 per cent of Afghanis are completely worn-out, reported the Tolo news. Moreover, there were hardly any new banknotes available in the market. The frustrated residents complained that they were unaware whether new Afghanis were even printed or not. However, crumbling banknotes were on the hike in transactions.

Several Afghan residents have also criticized the way people protect their banknotes, especially the small ones.

"No problem would happen if everyone took a wallet for keeping money. The banknotes should be kept in a good way," stated Doos Mohammad, an Afghan resident, as reported by Tolo news.

Further, in the opinion of some experts, in order to prevent a lack of viable Afghan banknotes, the Central Bank of Afghanistan must attempt to print new banknotes.

"The Central Bank in coordination with Ministry of Foreign Affairs could convince countries ... to print banknotes for Afghanistan," said Ahmad Muneeb Rasa, a political expert.

Reportedly, according to a Taliban spokesperson, the needs of Afghanistan have been taken into account by the Afghanistan government. The spokesperson assured that the government would make sure to print new currencies, reported Tolo news.

"We will try to print new banknotes. We have no plan to print a lot, but as much is needed," said the Afghan government's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahed.

Earlier, Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary general spoke on Afghanistan's encounter with a lack of liquidity which might lead to the further downfall of Afghanistan's economic structure, reported the Tolo news.

In the meantime, Afghanistan is grappling with a serious humanitarian crisis as according to international assessments, Afghanistan has now the highest number of people in emergency food insecurity in the world, with more than 23 million in need of assistance, and approximately 95 per cent of the population having insufficient food consumption. (ANI)

