Tel Aviv [Israel], April 24 (ANI/ TPS): After nearly 20 hours of intense firefighting, Israeli emergency crews have brought a major blaze in the Jerusalem Hills and Beit Shemesh area under control, Fire and Rescue Commissioner Eyal Caspi confirmed on Thursday morning.

"The incident is under control. I toured the area and was in all sectors. The incident will end in the coming hours," Caspi said.

Since the fire broke out early Wednesday afternoon, over 10,000 dunams (10 sq km) of forest have been scorched across rugged terrain, threatening multiple communities. However, no civilian injuries have been reported, and only minor damage to property occurred. Two firefighters and a Border Police officer were hospitalized for smoke inhalation, but all are in stable condition.

More than 100 firefighting teams, along with 11 aircraft from the Elad Squadron and a helicopter, remain active in five key sectors to finalize extinguishing efforts and prevent flare-ups. Ground forces, supported by tractors, volunteers, and the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael - Jewish National Fund, continue to manage smoking points and containment zones near Beit Meir, Neve Shalom, Tarum, Taoz, and the Eshtaol Forest. KKL-JNF is an Israeli organization that focuses on environmental conservation and land reclamation.

"The cooperation of the different bodies that took part in the firefighting efforts was outstanding. Lives and property were saved because of their professionalism and commitment," Caspi said.

By Thursday morning, all evacuated residents from Eshtaol, Beit Meir, and Mesilat Zion had been allowed to return home, and roadways were reopened. Train service from Kibbutz Naan to the south has also resumed.

"All communities have returned to normal and there are currently no road closures in the area," fire officials confirmed.

Efforts are still ongoing in several areas. Near Beit Meir, fire crews are focusing on final extinguishing and preventing the fire's spread to Rabin Park, particularly in steep, less accessible regions. In Neve Ilan and the Eshtaol Forest, active smoking points remain, but authorities said the situation is stable.

"Smoke still exists in some places," noted a spokesperson. "But firefighters are steadily overcoming these pockets."

Despite the improving conditions, emergency authorities continue to caution the public. "We once again ask the public to avoid coming to the area where, as stated, there are still active fire centers," said the Fire and Rescue Service. "Follow the instructions of security and rescue forces and do not fly drones, which endanger the aircraft working in the area."

And United Hatzalah emergency responders said they would continue to remain on standby. "Our volunteers are fully prepared to provide life-saving medical assistance if required," said Rachel Tsveta, the organization's emergency director. "We will continue to monitor developments and respond as needed." (ANI/ TPS)

