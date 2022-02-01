Lisbon, Feb 1 (AP) Portugal's Socialist Party leader Antonio Costa announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19, two days after his landslide election victory and just as he starts forming his new government.

Costa said in a statement he will self-isolate for seven days, in accordance with the country's pandemic rules.

Also Read | Pakistan Launches Door-to-Door COVID-19 Vaccination Drive.

Costa, who has been Portugal's prime minister since 2015 and is set to serve another four years, was due to meet with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Wednesday as a first step toward being sworn in. It wasn't immediately clear if another Socialist Party official would replace him.

The Socialists took at least 117 seats in Portugal's 230-seat parliament, with four seats still to be allocated, in what was a thumping victory.

Also Read | Black History Month 2022: Know History, Theme And Significance of The Observance in February to Celebrate African-American History Month.

Costa, along with scores of Socialist officials and supporters, celebrated the rout in a windowless basement room in a Lisbon hotel, with hugging and yelling.

Media representatives were also present for Costa's victory speech in the packed and low-ceiling room, which drew criticism as a poor choice of venue for celebrations.

People were required to show digital vaccine certificates and wear masks at the event, but checks were not always carried out and some people pulled their masks down to their chin.

The election took place amid a surge in COVID-19 cases blamed on the omicron variant. Around 1 million people were in home confinement on election days but they were allowed to go out to vote. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)