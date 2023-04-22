Karachi, Apr 22 (PTI) Noor Jehan, a 17-year-old African elephant, who underwent critical medical treatment under the supervision of international veterinarians earlier this month died here at a Pakistani zoo on Saturday, officials said.

The elephant was suffering from fever for the past several days, and all efforts were made to save her, Karachi Administrator Saif Ur Rehman said.

Also Read | Dengue Outbreak in Argentina: Over 40 Killed in South American Country.

Rahman said that Noor Jehan was treated under the supervision of world-class experts, with the international animal welfare organisation Four Paws also coming to Karachi for her treatment.

Karachi Zoo Director Kanwar Ayub said the elephant passed away at 11:15 am on Saturday after suffering from ill health since November 2022.

Also Read | Maternal Colorectal Cancer Linked to Adverse Pregnancy Outcomes, Says Study.

“She (Jehan) rests in peace now,” said animal rights activist Mahera Omar, who was closely working with vets treating the deceased pachyderm.

Four Paws, an international animal welfare organisation, said Jehan's tragic story was a “reminder of the suffering that captive wild animals endure in Pakistan and around the world.”

“We hope that the authorities in Pakistan will take this as an example and do better for captive wild animals in the future,” the Dawn newspaper quoted Four Paws as saying.

Following her fall, a team of local vets had been working remotely with Four Paws to monitor the elephant's health, it said.

Earlier this month, the Four Paws team arrived at Karachi Zoo following an SOS from zoo officials after they failed to diagnose and treat Noor Jehan, who had been suffering for months and became so ill that she was unable to move.

Her condition had improved after getting treatment from foreign experts who detected a large haematoma in her abdomen and found the perineal membrane ruptured, it added.

Pakistan's zoos are often accused of disregarding animal welfare.

In 2020, a Pakistani court ordered the closure of a zoo in Islamabad due to its deplorable state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)