London [UK], June 12 (ANI): The Indian High Commission in the UK has released an emergency number for relatives of passengers who were onboard the Air India Flight AI171, which crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday. It asked people to use this number only for emergency visa-related queries about the next of kin.

The Indian High Commission in the UK stated that people can call on emergency numbers issued by Air India and India's Ministry of Civil Aviation for all other queries. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, crashed shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Also Read | Air India Plane Crash: Britain's King Charles III, UK PM Keir Starmer Express Shock After Ahmedabad-London Flight AI171 With 242 People on Board Crashed.

One survivor has been found in the deadly crash of an Air India plane that rammed into a nearby doctors' hostel shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, a senior police officer said.

In a statement shared on X, the Indian High Commission in the UK stated, "Following the tragic accident involving Air India Flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, next of kin or relatives of any passengers on board can contact us on our emergency number 07768765035 with regard to emergency visa assistance to travel to India if needed."

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash New Photos Emerge: Air India Flight AI171 Crashes Into BJ Medical College Hostel, Horrific Visuals Surface.

"Please use this number only for emergency visa-related queries of next of kin. For all other queries, including for information about the tragedy, please use the emergency numbers of Air India (1800 5691 444) and India's Ministry of Civil Aviation (011-24610843, 09650391859). Please Note: To ensure that those in need of assistance have priority, Media are urged to not call on the above number. Please refer instead to our official social media handles," it added.

https://x.com/HCI_London/status/1933134940612214803

Air India said that among the 230 passengers, 169 were Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian national.

"Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hours, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444, to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident," the airline said.

The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. Captain Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC with 8200 hours of experience. The official added that the copilot had 1100 hours of flying experience.As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23.

It made a Mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, the aircraft did not respond to the calls made by ATC. Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. The official said that heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government has mobilised three teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), comprising 90 personnel, from Gandhinagar to the crash site to aid rescue operations. The Ahmedabad City Police has released an emergency helpline number for assistance and information related to the crash.

"Ahmedabad City Police Emergency Number for Police Emergency Services and necessary information related to the Ahmedabad Plane Crash 07925620359," Ahmedabad Police stated in a post on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)