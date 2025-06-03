Madrid [Spain], June 3 (ANI): An all-party delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, has departed for India after concluding their visit to Russia, Latvia, Slovenia, Greece, and Spain. Kanimozhi will arrive in Chennai, while the other delegation members will reach Delhi today.

The all-party delegation, led by Kanimozhi, includes Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party), Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Ashok Kumar Mittal (Aam Aadmi Party), and Former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: 3 Killed As Israel Defence Forces Open Fire a Kilometer Away From Gaza Aid Site, Health Officials Say.

The delegation visited five nations to brief them on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

On Monday, Kanimozhi said that the delegation met Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares and received a very positive response from him and assured support to India in its fight against terrorism.

Also Read | Gautam Adani-Led Adani Group Faces New Probe in US Over Alleged Iranian LPG Imports: Report.

In an interview with ANI, Kanimozhi said that the Members of Parliament also met the association that supports terror victims and termed it a "positive day" for the delegation. She said that the delegation had a "good discussion" with the Spain-India Council on what was happening and looked forward to a better long-term relationship with India.

On meetings in Spain, DMK MP said, "The delegation met with the foreign minister of Spain, we met the Senate and we had a meeting with the Spain India Council and the first thing in the morning, we had a meeting with the association which supports victims of terror. So, we had the opportunity to meet all these people today and it was a very positive day. People here are very keenly following what has happened in India and the terror attacks in India and we got a very positive response from the foreign minister who is already in touch with the Minister of External Affairs of India Mr Jaishankar and he assured us of support when India wants to fight against terrorism and bring an end to this.

"Also, the Spain-India Council, we had a very good discussion about and a debate about what was happening and they seem to be completely informed and they're really looking forward to a better long-term relationship with India. So, on the whole, it was a very positive day and we definitely have lessons to take back from here. After meeting the Association for Supporting Terror Victims, because India has been inflicted by pain and people have been affected. So, we can take back this message to India and think of something on similar lines," she added.

AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal noted that Spain strongly condemned terrorism in all forms and pledged support to India's counter-terrorism efforts.

"It was the last day of our delegation's visit. In Spain, we met the foreign minister, parliamentarians, the trade association, and the association of terror victims. They all said that they condemn all forms of terrorism on every forum and will support India's move to counter terrorism effectively...," he said.

During the meeting, Jose Manuel Albares conveyed his understanding and the unequivocal support of Spain for India's efforts to combat terrorism and reaffirmed the importance of global peace. According to the Indian Embassy in India, he stressed that Spain stands with India on the issue of terrorism.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Spain stated, "The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation called on Foreign Minister H.E. Mr. @jmalbares to apprise him of India's position and to discuss India's efforts at combating terrorism. H.E. Mr. @jmalbares conveyed his understanding and the unequivocal support of Spain for India's efforts to combat terrorism, and reaffirmed the importance of global peace. He emphasized that terrorism will never prevail and that Spain stood with India on this issue."

Speaking to ANI, RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta said, "We went to 5 countries and wherever we have gone, and to whomsoever we met-be it people in government, academia, intellectuals and others; they all have a similar view, they don't support terrorism in either form."

The all-party delegation met with intellectuals, academicians, think tanks and civil society representatives. During the meeting, the MPs reiterated India's firm stance against terrorism and its unwavering commitment to global peace.

"The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation met with intellectuals, academicians, think tanks and civil society representatives at a discussion hosted by @Spain_India. During the meeting, they reiterated India's firm stance against terrorism and its unwavering commitment to global peace. Members of the foundation expressed staunch support for India's efforts and discussed strategies to combat terrorism," the Indian Embassy in Spain posted on X.

The all-party delegation met the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee members, led by Vice President Antonio Gutierrez Limones, to reinforce India's call to dismantle cross-border terror infrastructure.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Spain stated, "The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation met members of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, led by Vice President Mr. Antonio Gutierrez Limones, to reinforce India's call to dismantle cross-border terror infrastructure and end the distinction between terrorists and their enablers. The delegation emphasized that, as the world's fourth-largest economy, India remains committed to peace, but not at the cost of its sovereignty."

"Acknowledging that Spain, too, has been a victim of terrorism, the delegation stressed that no single country can combat this menace alone and called for stronger international cooperation," it added.

The delegation also met an organisation that supports the victims of terrorism and shared India's experience in confronting cross-border threats, reaffirming a shared resolve to build a safer, more compassionate world.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Spain stated, "Hosted by Asociacion de Victimas del Terrorismo, an organisation that stands with over 4,800 victims of terror, the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation held a heartfelt exchange on the pain and resilience born from terrorism. The delegation shared India's experience in confronting cross-border threats, reaffirming a shared resolve to build a safer, more compassionate world."

Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor was a decisive military action targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)