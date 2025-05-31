Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 31 (ANI): The all-party delegation led by JD (U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, visiting key world capitals as part of the Modi government's big diplomatic outreach after Operation Sindoor, arrived in Malaysia on Saturday. The delegation was welcomed by the Indian High Commissioner to Malaysia, BN Reddy.

They landed in Malaysia after successfully completing the Indonesia leg of the outreach program under Operation Sindoor.

Earlier on Friday, while addressing the Indian diaspora in Jakarta, India reiterated's new approach in combating cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.

"The new India will not just share information and data. If anything happens to the country, 'India ab andar ghus ke marega'...PM Modi said very clearly that this is the new normal. Our nation is progressing, and there is peace," said Jha.

He emphasised that terrorists' attempts to spread communal disharmony have failed, showcasing India's maturity in handling such incidents.

"The way terrorists targeted a particular community, their purpose was to spread communal disharmony in our country, but we are a mature nation. Even a small incident did not erupt...," Jha said while addressing the diaspora.

The delegation's mission is to showcase India's resolve against terrorism and garner international support for a united stand against this global threat. The Indian government's diplomatic outreach efforts aim to strengthen partnerships with countries in East and Southeast Asia, emphasising the need for a collective response to the threat of terrorism.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Indian armed forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding regarding the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.

The delegation to Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and Singapore is led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha and includes Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), Abhishek Banerjee (Trinamool Congress), Brij Lal (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid and Mohan Kumar. (ANI)

