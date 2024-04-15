New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Ambassadors and diplomats from various countries boarded the Vande Bharat Train from Kashi to New Delhi on Monday to experience India's rapid infrastructural development and progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The trip was organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF).

Also Read | Prince Harry in Legal Setback About Security Protection in UK As Judge Rejects His Request To Appeal.

The ambassadors and diplomats were returning from Kashi after attending the two-day mega event 'Prayas: Dharohar Kashi Ki'.

They included Said Hijri, Counsellor, Embassy of Morocco, Arunkoemar Hardien, Ambassador, Embassy of Surinam, Harisoa Lalatiana, High Commissioner, High Commission of Seychelles, Haymandoyal Dillum, High Commissioner, Mauritius High Commission, Hassane Diallo, Second Counsellor, Embassy of Mali, Yawo Edem Akpemado, Charge d Affaires, Embassy of Togo; and Charles Rwanga, Counsellor, Embassy of Burundi.

Also Read | Oman Rains: Sudden Heavy Rainfall Kill at Least 17 Including Schoolchildren Whose Bus Was Overtaken.

Praising India's transformation in the past decade, they said that PM Modi transformed India with mega infrastructure for better connectivity and world-class railways, roads and airports.

They added that with a rapid pace of development across sectors, India can achieve its goal of Viksit Bharat before 2047 under PM Modi's leadership.

Ambassadors and diplomats said that the economy in India is booming due to the development of infrastructure under PM Modi.

Moreover, the development and transformation of India have laid the foundation for the country to become the third biggest economy sooner than later.

Ambassadors and diplomats said that with the work done by PM Modi, India is poised for further progress and to get its rightful place in the global arena. They said every Indian should take pride in the nation's achievements under PM Modi's leadership, including initiatives like the Vande Bharat train and various infrastructure projects.

The Suriname ambassador to India, Arunkoemar Hardien, said, "With the pace of development that is taking place across different sectors in recent years, India can achieve its goal of Viksit Bharat before 2047."

Hardien further explained his experience travelling in Vande Bharat.

"I am travelling by Vande Bharat train for the first time and it has been quite a remarkable experience. Ever since I arrived in India, I have always wanted to take a train trip in India and I took this opportunity with both hands. This train trip has given me an idea of the rich landscape of India. The Indian Railways is one of the biggest rail systems. The introduction of the Vande Bharat train by honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi is indeed a success story," Hardien said.

Further, he compared it with other countries' railway systems and stressed that it is on the same level.

"Even if you compare it with the European or American rail system, it's on the same level, and India can be very proud of that. In the last couple of years, India has redesigned its development and the massive investment that has been undertaken by the Indian government will help it attain PM Modi's goal of Viksit Bharat till 2047," he said.

He also praised the infrastructural development; construction of airports and better connectivity in India.

"This is enough evidence that India will achieve its goal of being a developed nation (Viksit Bharat) on or before 2047; Suriname can be part of the growth story of India, take our share back to our country and get encouraged to do the same in our country as well," he said.

With the pace of development across different sectors in the past few years under the Modi government, I am very confident that India can achieve its goal of Viksit Bharat before 2047, he added.

"PM Modi has focused on the needs of the people of India and has the ambition to fulfil them," he said.

Said Hijri, Counsellor in the Embassy of Morocco at New Delhi, emphasised that the well-designed Vande Bharat offers ample amenities for work, watching a movie, and reading a book, ensuring utmost comfort.

"Railways are an environment-friendly means of transportation, and India, as a vast country with substantial influence on the continent, underscores the impact of its railway development in fostering economic growth in the region. The economy in India is already booming, and the infrastructure will further propel growth," he added.

Looking ahead, India is poised to further progress and become the third-largest economy by 2030, leaving a positive impact on its people.

With a population of 1.4 billion, India deserves its rightful place in the global arena. Every Indian should take pride in these achievements under PM Modi's leadership, including initiatives like the Vande Bharat train and various infrastructure projects," he said.

Charles Rwanga, Consular, Embassy of Burundi, said India is a country of diversity and PM Modi is doing a great job of keeping the country together by preserving India's rich spiritual and cultural legacy.

"PM Modi chose Varanasi (as his Lok Sabha constituency) because of the cultural things that bind the country as one. The force of India lies in its culture and if PM Modi is working on that one, there is a reason. PM Modi has done a wonderful job with his wonderful ideas," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)