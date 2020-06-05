World News | Amid LAC Stand-off, India, China Agree to Handle Differences Through Peaceful Discussion

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], June 05 (ANI): Amid stand-off in Eastern Ladakh, officials of India and China interacted through video-conferencing on Friday with the two sides agreeing that they should handle "their differences through peaceful discussion" while respecting each other's sensitivities and concerns and not allowing them to become disputes in accordance with the guidance provided by the leadership.

Joint Secretary of the East Asia Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, Naveen Srivastava, and Wu Jianghao, Director General in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, held a meeting through video conference today.

Also Read | Czech Republic PM Andrej Babis Says Russian Diplomat Spread Fake Report of Assassin Arriving to Target Czech Capital’s Mayors.

The interaction came a day before senior military commanders of India and China are expected to hold talks in Moldo to address the LAC stand-off in Eastern Ladakh.

An External Affairs Ministry release said that the two sides reviewed the "state of bilateral relations including the current developments" during the video-conference.

Also Read | Mumbai's COVID-19 Count Reaches 45,854 With 1,150 New Cases Being Reported Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 5, 2020.

"In this context, they recalled the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, that peaceful, stable and balanced relations between India and China will be a positive factor for stability in the current global situation," the release said.

"Both sides also agreed that in accordance with the guidance provided by the leadership, the two sides should handle their differences through peaceful discussion bearing in mind the importance of respecting each other's sensitivities, concerns and aspirations and not allow them to become disputes," it added.

The two sides also exchanged views on the challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and cooperation in various multilateral forums.

Troops of two countries are in a stand-off with India stating that the Chinese side that has undertaken activity hindering India's normal patrolling patterns. India has also said that its troops fully abide by the alignment of the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border.

India had also said that the two sides have established mechanisms both at military and diplomatic levels to resolve situations that may arise in border areas peacefully through dialogue and "continue to remain engaged through these channels."

There was also a face-off between troops of two sides in Sikkim sector last month.

There have been talks between local commanders of the two sides since the first week of May to resolve the stand-off in Eastern Ladakh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)