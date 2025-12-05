New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): In a joint statement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Putin's visionary leadership in deepening the India-Russia ties and said that despite global challenges, the friendship has remained steadfast. He announced that the countries have discussed about an 'Economic Cooperation Programme' till 2030 and are working towards the early conclusion of an FTA with the Eurasian Economic Union.

"Over the past eight decades, the world has witnessed numerous ups and downs. Humanity has had to pass through many challenges and crises. Amidst all this, the India-Russia friendship has remained steadfast like a pole star. These relations, rooted in mutual respect and deep trust, have always stood the test of time. The relationship which stands on mutual respect and deep trust have always stood the test of times, " PM Modi said

PM Modi shared that India and Russia have reached an understanding 'Economic Cooperation Programme' till 2030 and his will diversify, balance and make trade and investment sustainable.

PM Modi expressed optimism for the India-Russia Business forum which is scheduled to take place later today to serve as a platform for further strengthening the business ties between the two countries.

"It will open new doors to export, co-production and co-innovation. Both sides are working towards the early conclusion of an FTA with the Eurasian Economic Union".

"25 years ago, President Putin had laid the foundation of the India-Russia strategic partnership. 15 years ago, our relationship was lifted to special and priveleged strategic partnership. He has consistently nurtured the relationship in the last 25 years," PM Modi said.

PM Modi underlined India-Russia cooperation on energy and said that the two coutries would continue this, while expanding to areas like critical minerals.

Energy security has been a strong and important pillar of the India-Russia partnership. Our decades-old cooperation in the field of Civil Nuclear Energy has been crucial in giving meaning to our shared priorities for Clean Energy. We will continue this win-win cooperation. Our cooperation in Critical Minerals is crucial to ensuring secure and diversified supply chains across the entire world. This will provide solid support to our partnership in clean energy, high-tech manufacturing, and new age industries," PM Modi said

"Now we will collaborate on training India's seafarers in polar waters. This will not only strengthen our cooperation in the Arctic, but also create new employment opportunities for the youth of India," the PM added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warmly received Russian President Vladimir Putin at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, underscoring the deep and longstanding partnership between the two nations.

Putin is on his first visit to India in four years for a two-day State visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Russian President paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital, following his ceremonial welcome and a tri-services guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He laid a wreath and paid floral tributes at the memorial to the Father of the Nation and also signed the visitors' book at the Rajghat.

Prior to his arrival at the Rajghat, the President of the Russian Federation was welcomed by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he received the ceremonial tri-services guard of honour as the forecourt echoed with the sound of the Indian as well as the Russian national anthems.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Delhi LG VK Saxena, CDS General Anil Chauhan and other dignitaries were present at the ceremony at which President Droupadi Murmu and Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced each other to the dignitaries from each other's country.Among the Russian dignitaries were Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov and Kremlin aide Dmitry Peskov.

Putin had arrived in the national capital on Thursday and PM Modi broke with protocol to welcome him on the tarmac. Following his arrival at the Palam Airport, PM Modi welcomed Putin with a hug.

Modi, in a post on X, stated that the "friendship" between the two leaders is a "time-tested one" and he was delighted to welcome Putin back to India after four years.

Both leaders shared the same car ride to Lok Kalyan Marg residence of the Prime Minister Modi where Putin was gifted a copy of the sacred Bhagwad Gita.

Putin will also attend a India-Russia business forum and launch the RT channel in India before participating in a banguet thrown by President Murmu in his honour. He is scheduled to depart the country late this evening. (ANI)

