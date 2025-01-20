Zurich [Switzerland], January 20 (ANI): On the first day of his visit to Davos on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu held a series of high-level meetings with investors and business leaders. His visit is part of his participation in the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit, where he is actively showcasing the vast potential of Andhra Pradesh as an investment destination.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had a meeting at the Hilton Hotel in Zurich with Mrudul Kumar, the Indian Ambassador in Switzerland. During the meeting, they focused on opportunities for Swiss investment in Andhra Pradesh. Kumar informed Naidu that over 350 Swiss companies, including Nestle, Novartis, and ABB, have established their operations in various parts of India. He also mentioned that more industrialists are looking to invest in the country.

Naidu emphasised that Andhra Pradesh offers significant investment opportunities, particularly in sectors like pharmaceuticals, medical devices, technology, textiles, and rail components manufacturing. He urged the cooperation of Kumar to ensure closer collaboration between universities in Switzerland and Andhra Pradesh, especially in the fields of skill development and AI. Additionally, Naidu mentioned that the state has a highly efficient and skilled youth workforce, which could extend its services through work-from-home opportunities.

Later, Kumar arranged a meeting between Naidu and the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of four top Swiss companies, along with several other prominent personalities. During this session, the Chief Minister highlighted investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh, stressing the state's skilled workforce, business-friendly policies, and strong infrastructure. He also invited the Swiss business leaders to invest in Andhra Pradesh, underscoring the advantages the state offers.

The Chief Minister highlighted several initiatives for attracting investments, including the availability of advanced research and development centres, collaboration opportunities for innovation hubs and incubators, and joint ventures in advanced manufacturing sectors such as aerospace, automotive, and energy.

Upon arriving at Zurich airport, Naidu, accompanied by Ministers Nara Lokesh and TG Bharat and a team of officials, received a warm reception from the Europe Telugu Desam Party Forum and the Indian diaspora. During his visit, Naidu also had an unexpected meeting with his Telangana counterpart, Revanth Reddy, at the airport.

The two leaders exchanged views on developmental projects and ongoing investments in their respective states, emphasising the importance of collaborative efforts for regional growth. (ANI)

