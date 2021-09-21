Washington, Sep 20 (AP) The US State Department has confirmed that a Qatar Airways flight flew 21 US citizens and 48 permanent residents out of Afghanistan on Sunday.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement Monday that the US will continue to help citizens, permanent residents and Afghans affiliated with the US government to depart Afghanistan.

Price says: “We are thankful to Qatari authorities, who continue to coordinate these flights with the Taliban.” (AP)

