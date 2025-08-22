New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi met with Ambassador P Harish, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, and Ambassador Abhay Thakur, India's envoy to Myanmar, on Thursday.

"Ambassador P Harish, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations in New York and Abhay Thakur, Ambassador of India to Myanmar, called on Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi," Indian Army

"Their discussions focused on the present role & contributions of the Indian Army to various peacekeeping missions, geostrategic developments in South East Asia, strengthening India-Myanmar ties and promoting peace & stability through military and diplomacy: ADG PI," the post added.

Earlier in the day, Dwivedi launched two web applications to improve the operational efficiency of Military Engineering Services (MES).

The two apps, MES Integrated Monitoring and Management Software for Arbitration (MIMAMSA) and Electronic Measurement Book (e-MB) have been developed by Indian Army in collaboration with Settlez ADR Institute Pvt Ltd and ILEX Softhub Pvt Ltd.

"MIMAMSA is a digital solution for enabling online Arbitration between the contractor and MES. e-MB transforms the time-consuming traditional manual paper-based process of measurement recording, verification and payment documentation by various stakeholders into a digital workflow. The applications foster efficiency, transparency and mark another step towards e-Governance," the Indian Army wrote on X.

On Monday, COAS Dwivedi interacted with thirty meritorious higher secondary students from the tribal communities of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as part of the ongoing National Integration Tour - "Dweep se Delhi," as per a release.

According to the release, General Upendra Dwivedi commended the students for their achievements in various fields and urged them to continue striving for excellence with commitment and perseverance. He also lauded the efforts of the Andaman and Nicobar Command for empowering the youth of the islands and enabling them to experience the vast opportunities our nation offers.

The students, equally represented by boys and girls, belong to the Karen and Nicobarese communities from North Andaman, South Andaman and Nicobar districts. Known for their deep cultural roots and resilience, these tribes embody harmony with nature and a strong sense of community. (ANI)

