New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Taking strict action against a soldier, who was caught passing secret information to a Pakistan embassy staffer in the national capital about military activities along the northern borders, an Army Court Martial has awarded over 10-years jail sentence to him.

The court martial presided over by a lady officer awarded 10 years and 10 months’ jail sentence to the soldier who was caught sending secret information to a Pakistani spy, defence officials said.

Also Read | Pakistan Floods: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Declares Rain Emergency in Lower and Upper Chitral.

The soldier was in touch with one Abid Husain alias Naik Abid- a Pakistani national working at the High Commission for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the Indian national capital.

The list of documents provided by the soldier to the enemy spy agency included the guard duty list of the formation where he was deployed, along with the activities of his own formation.

Also Read | US Road Accident: Nine Dead, 30 Injured After Bus Falls Into Ravine in Colombia.

The soldier also tried to passed on information related to the vehicles of the formation along with the list of movement of vehicles in view of the Covid lockdown.

The soldier had access to trivial information only.

The Army practices zero tolerance for such acts and exemplary punishment has been awarded to the guilty, they said.

The punishment awarded by the court martial to the soldier would be subject to confirmation by the competent senior authorities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)