Fort Bragg, Jul 1 (AP) The US Army has quarantined 90 soldiers and instructors who tested positive for the coronavirus during a survival course at Fort Bragg.

A total of 110 people participated in the course, which was cut short after a single soldier tested positive. Subsequent tests then showed that 82 students and 8 instructors had COVID-19, Army spokeswoman Janice Burton told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Also Read | Volvo Cars Recall Nearly 2.1 Million Cars Worldwide Over Seat Belt Fatigue.

Now all 110 are quarantined, although the 20 people who did not test positive were separated from the rest, she said.

Their course, called Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape, is naturally isolated from Fort Bragg's other special warfare courses, the Army said.

Also Read | Mike Pompeo Lauds India's Decision to Block 59 Chinese Apps, Says 'Clean App' Approach Will Boost Sovereignty, National Security.

Guidelines were implemented at Fort Bragg to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and some classes were shifted online.

Portions of classes that could not be taught online were closely monitored. Students taking the survival course were tested prior to training and received daily welfare checks.

“The health and wellness of our students and staff is our top priority,” said Maj. Gen. Patrick Roberson. “We will do everything we can to protect our students and their families.”(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)