Tokyo, May 22 (AP) Asian shares fell Thursday after Wall Street slumped under pressure from the Treasury bond market and worries about surging US debt.

US futures were little changed, while Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 1.0 per cent in afternoon trading to 36,944.55.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.9 per cent to 23,615.21, while the Shanghai Composite edged down 0.1 per cent to 3,383.10.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.5 per cent to 8,342.80. South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.1 per cent to 2,595.69.

Rising yields for US Treasury bonds are a canary in the coal mine, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

“The US still has the biggest markets, the deepest liquidity, and the dollar's inertia working in its favour. But even inertia can't outrun compound interest and structural deficits forever,” he wrote.

The declining US dollar also weighed on regional markets, according to some analysts, because some Asian nations have significant holdings in dollars.

A weak dollar also hurts Asian exporters, such as Japanese automakers and electronics companies, by reducing the value of their overseas earnings when they are converted into Yen.

In currency trading, the US dollar fell to 143.27 Japanese Yen from 143.68 Yen. It had been trading at 150 Yen levels a year ago. The euro cost USD 1.1335, up from USD 1.1330.

Investors remain worried over President Donald Trump's actions, including tariff policies that directly affect Asian companies and decisions on major legislation such as a funding bill now in Congress.

“US equities slumped in a Sell America' move as things turned ugly on Trump's big, beautiful tax bill.' ” said Tan Jing Yi, analyst at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

On Wednesday, shares tumbled on Wall Street after the US government released the results for its latest auction of 20-year bonds.

The government regularly sells such bonds, which is how it borrows money to pay its bills. In this auction, the US government had to pay a yield as high as 5.047 per cent to attract enough buyers to lend it a total of USD 16 billion over 20 years.

That helped push up yields for all kinds of other Treasurys, including the more widely followed 10-year Treasury. Its yield climbed to 4.59 per cent from 4.48 per cent late Tuesday and from just 4.01 per cent early last month. That's a notable move in the bond market.

The S&P 500 fell 1.6 per cent for a second straight drop after breaking a six-day winning streak, closing at 5,844.61.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.9 per cent to 41,860.44, while the Nasdaq composite sank 1.4 per cent to 18,872.64.

Stocks had been drifting only modestly lower early in the day, after Target and other retailers gave mixed forecasts for upcoming profits amid uncertainty caused by President Donald Trump's trade war.

Treasury yields have been on the rise in part because of concerns that the tax cuts currently under consideration in Washington could pile trillions of more dollars onto the US government's debt.

Bond yields have been on the rise recently for developed economies around the world as governments borrow more to pay their bills while central banks like the Federal Reserve have cut back on their own holdings of government bonds.

When the US government has to pay more interest to borrow money, that can push interest rates higher for US households and businesses too, including for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards.

That in turn can slow the economy. Higher yields can also make investors less inclined to pay high prices for stocks and other kinds of investments.

A growing number of companies have recently said tariffs and uncertainty about the economy are making it difficult to guess what the upcoming year will bring. Others, including Walmart, have said they'll have to raise prices to offset Trump's tariffs.

US stocks had recently recovered most of their steep losses from earlier in the year after Trump delayed or rolled back many of his stiff tariffs. Investors are hopeful that Trump will lower his tariffs more permanently after reaching trade deals with other countries.

In energy trading, benchmark US crude added 11 cents to USD 61.68 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 5 cents to USD 64.96 a barrel. (AP)

