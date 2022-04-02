Herat [Afghanistan], April 2 (ANI): At least 12 people were killed and 25 others wounded in an explosion in Afghanistan's western province of Herat on Friday.

"The death toll of the blast in PD 12 of Herat city has risen to 12, with 25 wounded, provincial health officials said, saying the explosives were buried in a sports field and triggered as young people were playing," TOLOnews reported.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August last year, dozens of attacks have been reported throughout the country, including some claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group.

Earlier, in January, at least seven people were killed and 9 injured in an explosion in the city of Herat.

The bomb blast hit a minibus in PD12 of the capital of Herat province, TOLOnews reported. At least four women were among the dead, the report added. (ANI)

