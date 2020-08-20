Port-au-Prince [Haiti], August 20 (ANI/Sputnik): At least 17 people have been killed as a result of a shipwreck off the coast of Haiti, Director General of the Maritime and Navigation Service of Haiti, Eric Prevost Jr., said on Thursday.

According to the Nouvelliste newspaper, the ship, named Ancelita, departed from the Saint-Louis-du-Nord commune towards Tortuga Island on Wednesday.

Also Read | Kamala Harris’ Sister Maya Harris, Niece Meena Harris Share Childhood And Family Photos to Support Democratic Party’s Vice Presidential Candidate For US Presidential Elections 2020.

"We registered 17 victims, including 10 women and two children," Prevost said, as quoted by the media outlet.

According to Prevost, a search and rescue operation is underway. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Discussions With Russia to Obtain More Information About Its Experimental Coronavirus Vaccine Under Way, Says UN.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)