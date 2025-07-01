New York [US], July 1 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday (US local time) inaugurated an exhibition at the United Nations titled "The Human Cost of Terrorism." During his address at the event, he called for renewed global efforts to protect and uphold the human rights and values that terrorism aims to destroy.

Speaking at the exhibition organised by India's Permanent Mission to the UN, Jaishankar said, "It is with a sense of solemnity that we are gathered here at this exhibition on the human cost of terrorism organised by the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations. This exhibition is a modest yet resolute effort to give voice to those who can no longer speak, a tribute to those who were taken away from us and a remembrance to lives shattered by the scourge of terrorism."

He said the gathering was also an expression of solidarity with the families and victims of terrorism across the world.

"Their pain is a stark reminder of the urgency of our shared responsibility to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Excellencies, Friends, today's exhibition is not merely a presentation of images, videos and testimonies. It is a statement of our shared humanity. It is a gallery of human courage. Each moment, each memory, each artifact and every word tells the story of a life interrupted, altered or lost. These are the tales of ordinary men and women from across the world. Here at the United Nations, we must not just remember and honor, but commit ourselves anew to act, to protect and to uphold those very values and human rights that terrorism seeks to destroy."

The exhibition features images and personal accounts that aim to highlight the deep and lasting impact of terrorism on victims and their families.

Jaishankar is currently visiting the United States at the invitation of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to attend the QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Last week, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said during a press briefing that the upcoming summit would help build on existing momentum to "advance a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific."

The QUAD, or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, is a strategic forum comprising India, the United States, Japan, and Australia. It is committed to ensuring a stable, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific region. The initiative traces its origins to the collective response to the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. (ANI)

