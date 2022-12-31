Auckland, December 31: People in Auckland, New Zealand welcomed the New Year 2023 amid fireworks and light shows. Auckland visuals sourced from Reuters show the entire city decked up. People trying to contain their excitement amidst the countdown for the New Year.

As the clock strikes 12 pm, the Auckland Tower lights up and fireworks erupt in the air. The citizens of Auckland stand beneath the tower donning headgears made with fairy lights. There is a light show on the Auckland Harbour Bridge displaying different colours. New Year 2023: New Zealand Welcomes 2023 With Fireworks, Light Shows (Watch Video).

In India, preparations are in full swing to welcome the New Year 2023. The city of Udaipur has been decked up to welcome the New Year. Tourists, local and foreign, reached Udaipur a week earlier to soak in New Year celebrations. Families accompanied by friends and children were seen taking rides, and selfies around the lake.

'Udaipur is a beautiful place in Rajasthan. We will celebrate on 31 December at a hotel. We will stay here for three days. The weather is pleasant here. Cold is also not severe here," a tourist said to ANI. New Year 2023 Fireworks in Australia: 9 PM Lightshow on Sydney Harbour Begins on New Year’s Eve, See Amazing Pics and Videos.

Video of People Celebrating New Year in Auckland:

#WATCH | People in New Zealand cheerfully welcome New Year 2023 amid fireworks & light show. Visuals from Auckland.#NewYear2023 (Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/mgy1By4mmA — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

Most of the hotels and resorts in the city have been booked in advance.

The Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu witnessed a huge rush of devotees on Saturday as serpentine queues were seen on the Trikota hills of Katra despite the severe cold conditions ahead of New Year. Countdown to New Year 2023 Live Updates Here.

A huge crowd of visitors are expected to throng Mumbai for the New Year celebration at the Gateway of India as well as the Taj Hotel complex. The Mumbai police have issued several regulations to be followed on New Year's Eve. In Faridabad, Haryana, the police will deploy 2000 police personnel to maintain law and order on New Year's Eve.

