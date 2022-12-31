New Delhi, December 31: The countdown to New Year 2023 has begun. The world will soon erupt in New Year 2023 celebrations and bid a goodbye to 2022. In the Georgian calendar, December 31 or the last day of the year is commonly referred to as "New Year’s Eve". LatestLY will give you live news updates on the countdown to New Year 2023 and celebrations around the world. We will also tell you names of the first and last country to welcome the New Year 2023.

Which country will welcome the New Year 2023 first? The Pacific Island of Tonga ring in the New Year 2023 first. The small Pacific island nations of Tonga, Samoa and Kiribati are the first countries to welcome New Year. In India, it will be 3:30 pm on December 31 when January 1 will begin in the Island of Tonga. Shortly after, New Zealand, Australia, Japan and South Korea will say goodbye to 2022 and welcome the New Year 2023. Google Search 'Countdown to New Year 2023' and Enjoy The Burst of Colourful Confettis Ahead of Happy New Year's Day!

The place which will witness the arrival of New Year 2023 last is Howland and Baker Islands. When Howland and Baker Islands will enter the New Year, it would be already 5:50 pm of January 1 in India. Overall, the New Year will be celebrated throughout the 25 hour period around the world. We will be providing live news updates on different nations welcoming the New Year 2023 with their own traditions and celebrations. Happy New Year 2023 Greetings and Messages: Share HNY Quotes, Wishes, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS With Friends and Family.

Popular and iconic places like Eiffel Tower in Paris, Burj Khalifa in Dubai and Taj Mahal in India are expected to be decorated on the occasion of New Year's Eve. Firework shows and parties will kick off the second we enter the New Year. The countdown to New Year 2023 will be an exciting period for a lot of people who would want to welcome the New Year hoping for a fresh start. Stay with us here to catch live news updates on countdown to New Year 2023.