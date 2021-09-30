Canberra [Australia], September 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Australia reported a new record number of coronavirus cases on Thursday when the country continues to battle the third wave of COVID-19 infections.

There were more than 2,400 new locally-acquired infections reported nationwide on Thursday morning, the figure of which surpassing 2,000 in a single day for just the second time.

New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with Sydney as the capital city, reported 941 new local cases and six deaths.

Victoria, the second-most populous state with Melbourne as the capital city, reported a further 1,438 new local cases and five deaths.

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) reported 31 new cases on Thursday, at least 17 of which were infectious in the community ahead of some lockdown restrictions easing.

From Friday Canberrans will be allowed to gather outdoors in groups of five for up to four hours, the ACT's national parks and nature reserves will reopen and households will be allowed two visitors.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said in order for the lockdown to end as planned on Oct. 15, Canberrans must take advantage of earlier vaccine appointments.

"Over the next few weeks our absolute priority is to ensure that everyone who wants a vaccine has the opportunity to get one," he said.

According to the latest data released by the Department of Health, 77.3 per cent of Australians aged 16 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 53.4 per cent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

