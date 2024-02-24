Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 24 (ANI): Australian Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson is in India aiming to address the shortage of healthcare workers in Western Australia.

The Minister, leading a health skilling and business delegation, has actively engaged with various stakeholders during her visit to Chennai, Hyderabad, Nasnik, and Trivandrum from February 22 to March 2, 2024.

Expressing enthusiasm about the trip, Minister Sanderson highlighted the fruitful interactions with health facilities in Chennai, including MGM Hospital, Calvary Hospital, the Apollo Group, and the Madras Medical College. She emphasised ongoing collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government and the commitment of the West Australian government to strengthen the relationship.

"It has been a fantastic trip, seeing a range of health facilities in Chennai with MGM Hospital, Calvary Hospital, the Apollo Group, the Madras Medical College and meetings with the Minister for Health. I'll be meeting with the CM to reiterate the West Australian government's commitment to ongoing collaboration and relationship with the Tamil Nadu government," she told ANI.

Minister Sanderson stressed the need for nursing, allied health, and medical professionals in Western Australia, with forecasts indicating a requirement for an additional 5,000 FTE doctors and nurses by 2033.

"There are many similarities and we're certainly working with private organizations and the government around how we can support nursing and medical staff to come and train in Western Australia and share their skills and knowledge... We need nursing, allied health and medical professionals, and there are many specialities available to work in," she added.

The mission aims to showcase Western Australia as an attractive destination for health workers and students to live, work, and study.

The Minister's engagements in India included crucial meetings with Tamil Nadu's Minister for Health and Family Welfare, M Subramanian, and Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Health, and Family Welfare Department IAS Gagandeep Singh Bedi. Additionally, an Invest and Trade Business Luncheon, held in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), facilitated productive discussions and cooperation within the healthcare sector.

Acknowledging Tamil Nadu's prominence in the Indian healthcare landscape, Minister Sanderson addressed prestigious institutions, nursing colleges, and renowned hospitals. These interactions aimed to foster dialogue, share best practices, and explore partnerships in healthcare education and delivery.

Tamil Nadu, with its distinction of housing the third-highest number of medical colleges in India, stands as a beacon of advanced healthcare facilities in the country. These engagements aimed to foster dialogue, share best practices, and explore avenues for partnership in healthcare education and delivery. (ANI)

