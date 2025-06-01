Melbourne [Australia], June 1 (ANI): Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Richard Marles, will travel to Maldives, Sri Lanka, India and Indonesia from June 2-5 for high-level meetings, as per Australian defence government release.

The Deputy Prime Minister will meet leaders and counterparts in the South and Southeast Asia as part of the Government's commitment to deepening diplomatic and defence partnerships in the Indo-Pacific.

During his visit to Maldives and Sri Lanka, the Deputy Prime Minister will discuss ongoing Australian support for both nations' sovereign capability development, the release added.

According to Australian defence government, the visit to India coincides with the fifth anniversary of Australia and India's Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which underpins our relationship and shared vision for the Indian Ocean.

In Indonesia, the Deputy Prime Minister will meet his counterpart to reaffirm our commitment to a peaceful, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Ahead of Marles visit he said, "Australia values our relationships with neighbours in the Indo-Pacific. Our deepening cooperation is at the heart of Australia's approach to ensure the Indo-Pacific remains open, inclusive and resilient"

"I look forward to meeting leaders and welcome productive discussions on how we can work together to shape a peaceful, secure, and prosperous region that is respectful of sovereignty," he added.

On May 23,Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Richard Marles on his reappointment as Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh stated that he looked forward to continuing India's close cooperation with Australia to strengthen bilateral defence ties further.

"Heartiest congratulations to my friend @RichardMarlesMP on his reappointment as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence for Australia. Looking forward to continuing our close cooperation to further strengthen bilateral defence ties under India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Singh posted on X.

Richard Marles' reappointment as Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister comes after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese recently secured victory in the elections. Senior ministers, including Defence Minister Richard Marles, Finance Minister Katy Gallagher, Treasurer Jim Chalmers, Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke and Education Minister Jason Clare, continue to hold their portfolios. (ANI)

